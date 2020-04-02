List of virtual seders from Bay Area Jewish groups

At this time most years, we bring you listings of community seders around the Bay Area. This year, we’re brining you a list of virtual seders from Jewish organizations around the Bay Area. Make sure you RSVP — but tune in from wherever you are!

You may also want to check out our article about how people are dealing with Passover and seders during this pandemic. The San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation also has a resource on how to make sure that everyone gets included in Passover celebrations this year.

And, of course, check out our events calendar for more (virtual) Passover programming from Bay Area Jewish organizations. Got another virtual seder we should take a look at? Email us at events@jweekly.com.

Sunday, April 5

OFJCC women’s seder — Transformative prayer leader and musician Deborah Sacks-Mintz leads an online seder in English from a feminist perspective. With time to share personal stories. Oshman Family JCC event on Zoom. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free with registration.

Wednesday, April 8

Reutlinger Community seder — Jewish senior home in Danville hosts a streaming seder for its residents, their families and others led by Rabbi Debora Kohn. Also April 9, same time. 3 p.m. Free. RSVP by April 6. (925) 648-2800

“Seder in Place” — JCCSF hosts a Zoom seder redefining what freedom means when people can’t connect in person. 6 p.m. Free with registration.

First-Night Seder — At Congregation Kol Emeth. 6 p.m. Free.

Community Seder — Rabbi Sarah Weissman of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills leads seder on Zoom. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free with registration.

OFJCC community seder — Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto holds online seder on Facebook Live. Led by Tova Birnbaum. 5-6:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Sha’ar Zahav second-night seder — Rabbi Mychal Copeland and Cantor Sharon Bernstein lead a community seder on Zoom. 6 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Second-Night Community seder — Rabbi Danny Gottlieb and Ricki Weintraub of S.F. Congregation Beth Israel Judea host a seder on Facebook Live. Have matzah, wine, a full seder plate and the festive meal ready; no haggadah needed. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Beth David second-night seder — Saratoga synagogue hosts a seder on Zoom. Readings and smaller groups will be assigned ahead of time. 6-8:30 p.m. Free. RSVP by April 7.

B’nai Shalom second-night seder — Walnut Creek synagogue’s Rabbi Daniel Stein leads a seder on Zoom along with song leader Ben Kramarz. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Liberation Seder — Rabbi Michael Lerner of Beyt Tikkun in Berkeley hosts a second-night community seder on Zoom. 6 p.m. $18 requested. Registration required.

Friday, April 10

Shomrei Torah streaming seder — Santa Rosa synagogue is taking its freedom-, justice- and equality-centered seder online on StreamSpot. Nonmembers welcome. 6:15-9 p.m. Free with registration.

Saturday, April 11

Secular seder — Tri-Valley Cultural Jews in the East Bay leads a seder on Zoom, followed by your own family’s dinner at home. Readings in English with songs in Hebrew and English. Seder-plate shopping list to be provided. Open to all. 5-6 p.m. Free with reservation; limited to first 100 signups.