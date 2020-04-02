Lifecycles for the week of April 3, 2020

Sari Bourne Kaplan and Matt Kaplan of San Francisco welcomed a baby girl, Mackenzie Arielle Kaplan, on March 18 (chai!), 2020. Mackenzie was born in San Francisco, weighing in at 6 lbs. 4 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches. Proud grandparents are Dr. Jeffrey Bourne and the late Mickey Naggar Bourne, a past leader at Jewish LearningWorks (previously the Bureau of Jewish Education), and Jana and the late Kenneth Kaplan. Mackenzie’s great-grandparents are the late Frankie and Avner Naggar, and the late Abigail and Saul Bourne, who were also active in the Bay Area Jewish community.