As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, with shelter-in-place orders entering their third week in the Bay Area and social distancing guidelines from the federal government set to last at least through April, a number of local Jewish institutions are reporting major financial losses, and others report a very uncertain future.

Two major JCCs have been forced to suspend most of their operations and furlough staff. Others are adapting with virtual tools — but their financial futures remain uncertain amid an unprecedented global pandemic.

On March 27, the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, which had shuttered its campus on March 16, announced an extended closure of most programs and services, and the furloughing of hundreds of employees.

On March 30, the JCC of the East Bay in Berkeley did the same.

“As a non-profit without public funding, we are heavily reliant on the dollars we receive from tuition” no longer coming in, stated a March 30 community-wide email from JCC East Bay board president Tamara Abrams and CEO Melissa Chapman. “This step is vital in order to preserve our ability to reopen once it is safe to do so.”

Oshman Family JCC CEO Zack Bodner sent a heartfelt email to the community last week announcing the suspension of services and furloughing of staff. The JCC employs about 500 people including contractors, and only about 75 to 100 essential staff would remain on at significantly reduced salaries.

“This is the most painful message I have ever had to send,” Bodner wrote.

“We have 10 business centers,” he told J. in a phone interview, listing operations such as the fitness center that attracts thousands of memberships, the café, the preschool and the after-school program. “When none of them are bringing in revenue [except for fundraising], you understand the severity of the situation.”

The decision came after considerable consternation and lengthy deliberations among Bodner and the board of directors. Ultimately it came down to dollars and staying viable over the long term; the organization’s payroll is about $800,000 every two weeks.

Roughly half of the JCC’s $30 million in annual revenue comes from its gym, and the bulk of the rest from preschool tuition. Neither are operating, as stringent social distancing measures remain in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bodner said the JCC canceled gym memberships for April and future months while the gym remains closed, rather than waiting for customers to do it themselves.

“We felt it was better for us to not force people to pay for a service they did not feel like they were receiving, unless they chose to,” he said. He believed it would engender goodwill among the community and speed the JCC’s recovery when shelter in place is lifted. “That’s the menschy thing for a JCC to do.”

“We serve 25,000 people per week,” Bodner said. “We need to get back to that number as soon as possible.”

In Los Gatos, the Addison-Penzak JCC closed on March 13. Its board members and leadership decided it would be able to pay its staff for “at least one month” following the closure, according to CEO Lael Gray.

“We are just now beginning to grapple with the reality that our center could be closed for longer than one month,” Gray wrote. “We haven’t made any decisions yet about how to proceed in terms of our staff, and we plan to spend the next few days learning more about what the recent legislation will mean in terms of practical application.”

The JCC of San Francisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Depending on your fiscal year, you might be very worried right now. But nobody knows how much.

Revenue-generating Jewish nonprofits, which operate like small businesses and are feeling similar pains, are struggling to stay afloat and are experiencing some of the most acute financial effects of the coronavirus crisis. Facing massive budget shortfalls, many nonprofit leaders are looking for relief from Jewish agencies or from federal government programs.

The S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation announced on March 13 an emergency Covid-19 task force and a corresponding fund to raise money for affected organizations — a response similar to one following wildfires and other crises. The Federation emailed a survey to local Jewish institutions asking for information on their needs. Many are waiting to hear whether they have been approved for funding.

Nationally, a $2 trillion federal aid package signed into law March 27, known as the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, includes $350 billion available for loans for small businesses and nonprofits, administered through the Small Business Administration.

The Jewish Federations of North America set up a web page with a webinar and a PowerPoint presentation to assist Jewish nonprofits in navigating this section of the initiative, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. The loans are geared toward keeping staff on payroll and maintaining benefits such as health care.

The maximum loan amount is $10 million, available at an interest rate of 4 percent, with the possibility of loan forgiveness if organizations meet certain requirements.

But these types of opportunities cannot necessarily be relied upon for immediate economic relief, Bodner said. His JCC, which has among its members a number of Silicon Valley executives and financial professionals, has met with experienced advisers on how to take advantage of the federal loan process. Still, “that money is not going to come for months,” Bodner said, if it comes at all. The bailout after the 2008 financial crisis, he said as an example, proved vastly insufficient for the thousands of small businesses that were hurting.

“I didn’t feel I could make a decision based on expecting that money in the immediate future,” Bodner said.

There was some good news for “essential staff” at the Palo Alto JCC, who will stay on providing online content like personal training sessions, Zoom Shabbat for kids and other services — though at the reduced salaries. And all furloughed staffers will continue to receive health care benefits, Bodner said. When things return to normal, the JCC plans to reinstate its workers.

“As soon as we reopen, we are bringing them back,” he stressed.

Though their business models are vastly different from that of JCCs, synagogues in the area are also facing tremendous economic uncertainty.

The coronavirus crisis and shelter-in-place rules have moved religious and lifecycle services — including weddings, b’nai mitzvahs and funerals — online. It has scuttled Passover plans and forced schools and day care centers to close.

Many synagogues rely on revenue generation through their preschools. Even though classes are not meeting in person, staff at some programs are trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for their students in the most unusual of circumstances.

“Everything is changing so quickly,” said Jodi Gladstone, the director of early childhood education at the Congregation Beth El Nursery School in Berkeley. “We haven’t been in school for two weeks, and that’s going to continue until May 1, or unless otherwise told.”

Teachers at Beth El have been providing video learning for the 60 or so students, ages 2 to 4. In Zoom meetings, they lead activities like yoga and story time, and have recorded videos, mentioning each student by name.

“They read stories to them, sing boker tov (“good morning”) songs,” Gladstone said.

“We’re trying to give them a sense of continuity, even though their world has turned upside down.”

The nursery school is not charging tuition for April, May or June. Some parents have chosen to donate theirs.

Aside from preschools and a few other revenue-generating programs, most synagogues rely heavily on donations and membership dues. And those tasked with managing budgets are concerned about the economic fallout. Will membership drop? Will donors still give to capital campaigns and other urgent needs when the immediate crisis wanes?

“Everybody is pretty confident there will be less charitable giving in the aftermath of this,” said Gordon Gladstone, executive director at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Each week, Gladstone convenes a video chat with other non-clergy temple leaders affiliated with BATA, the Bay Area Temple Administrators, of which Gladstone is the president.

“Depending on your fiscal year, you might be very worried right now,” Gladstone said. “But nobody knows how much.”

Synagogue leaders will be looking closely at membership renewals this spring and summer, before the High Holidays. If those are at normal levels, it would be a good sign for synagogue budgets. But if renewals, and the donations that often accompany them, shrink as they did following the 2008 financial collapse, that would be a bad sign, Gladstone said.

After the 2008 recession, donations dropped precipitously as the stock market tumbled and portfolios took a hit. Synagogues had to dip into their endowments, cut staff and take out loans.

“Membership shrunk and many were unprepared for how quickly it devolved,” Gladstone said. “I think this will be similar, only faster.”

Most synagogues want to do the “menschlich thing” — to hold onto their staff, many of whom have vital institutional knowledge. At the same time, “synagogue boards are fiduciaries,” Gladstone said. “They have a responsibility to be stewards of the organization.”

Local synagogues are looking to the Federation’s emergency fund, federal grants and other offerings, he said — even while understanding that they are all in the same boat and vying for the same rescue funds.

“The important thing is to investigate every opportunity,” Gladstone said. “There’s no way any nonprofit walks out of this whole.”