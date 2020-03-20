Deaths for the week of March 20, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Herbert Blumenthal

Dec. 1, 1917–March 9, 2020

Herbert (Hillel) Blumenthal died peacefully in his home on March 9, 2020 at the age of 102 years. “Hillie,” as he was known by his family and friends, was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Gladys, and their son, Stephen. He is survived by his children Sheryl and Frank (Maddy), his two grandchildren Philip (Trish) and Risa (Mark), and his two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Gianna. He will be missed by his many loving nieces and nephews, as well as by his adored companion of many years, Gloria. Also, his devoted caregivers will hold him in their hearts.

Hillie grew up in San Francisco and was the youngest son of seven children. His parents immigrated to the United States from Lithuania. At the age of 21, Hillie opened his own jewelry business and worked until he was nearly 99 years old. He was loved and admired by his employees and customers alike.

Hillie married Gladys Cohn in 1940. They had a beautiful marriage of 62 years. They were founding members of Peninsula Temple Beth El. They were members of Lake Merced Country Club and loved playing golf and socializing with their friends. Hillie was a 32nd Degree Mason.

Hillie was totally devoted to his family. He was an extremely kind, generous person, and held strong values. He had a wonderful sense of humor. When asked his secret to longevity, he always replied, “determination and a positive attitude” and that is how he lived his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blumenthal Family Philanthropic Fund, Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, 121 Steuart St., San Francisco, CA 94105, or the charity of your choice.

Private family services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joan Henri Cahen

Dec. 7, 1928–March 13, 2020

Joan Henri Cahen died peacefully at her San Mateo residence, March 13. Raised in Seattle, Washington, she was an only child who adored her parents. When she was in fifth grade, she was chosen to talk on the radio in a program called “Kids of the Week” which led to a career playing all the youth voices on radio dramas.

Joan valued education and took great pride in her academic success, graduating from Northwestern University with a BS in speech. She went on to share her love of learning as a teacher in various disciplines from children’s dramatics to high school journalism, and even junior college real estate.

Joan’s husband of 63 years, Robert Cahen, was the great love of her life. Together they shared Robert’s passion for culture, particularly opera. They moved from the suburbs of Chicago to the suburbs of San Francisco and raised their two daughters, Gwen and Betsey, in the Bay Area. Joan is remembered as a magnetic, sweet and positive person. Her creative spirit and encouragement inspired each of her four grandchildren, who admired her dearly. Joan was a woman of great style, great personal charm and great warmth.

Joan is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Gwen Kresteller (Daniel), Betsey Kauffman (Richard), and her grandchildren Leland, Elizabeth, Harris and Sylvain.

Private family service at Hills of Eternity in Colma. In memory of Joan, be kind to each other.

Marjorie Stone Linder

Jan. 29, 1938–Feb. 28, 2020

Marjorie Stone Linder, a longtime resident of Belmont, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. She was 82.

Marjorie was born in 1938 in Oakland to Howard and Constance Stone. She attended Oakland High School, University of Colorado in Boulder and graduated from University of California Berkeley. Marjorie was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at both CU and Cal. Marjorie went on to teach high school, became an award-winning professional photographer and retired in 2003 as the executive assistant to the city manager of San Carlos.

In retirement, Marjorie split her time between Palm Desert and Belmont with her partner Donald Belway. She enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with friends and family and traveling to Maui.

Marjorie is survived by her son Steven Linder and his wife Dawn; and grandsons Harrison and Royce of San Francisco, California; her son Scott Linder and granddaughter Samantha of Reno, Nevada; her sister Carla Condon of Corte Madera California; and her cat, Misty. Marge will be remembered for her love, loyalty and devotion to her family and many friends.

Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Edith Sylvia Rubesin

Aug. 1, 1927–March 12, 2020

Edith Sylvia Rubesin passed quietly in her home from complications of cancer on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 92.

Edie was born in Boston, Massachusetts and moved with her parents, Alice and Morris, and her brother Harold to San Francisco before the onset of World War II. She considered herself a native Californian.

Edie graduated from the University of California Berkeley with a BA and MA in English. She initially taught school in Santa Cruz and San Francisco. She married Morris W. Rubesin and they moved into a small house in an apricot orchard in Los Altos, California, at a time when Los Altos was a rural free delivery area. Edie and Morris were happily married for over 60 years.

Edie was one of the founding members of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Early on, it was a group of founders who supported young rabbis and a number of families in several locations in Palo Alto.

She returned to school and obtained a MA in special education. She taught special education in several elementary schools in the South Bay Area for more than 25 years.

Edie came from a family with a strong interest in horticulture. In midlife, Edie returned to the classroom and obtained an associate degree in horticulture. Her garden in Menlo Park was beautiful, filled with specimen trees and plantings. She became an ikebana master, travelling several times to Japan. Edie’s retirement work was as a volunteer flower arranger at Gamble House in Palo Alto. She also volunteered at Filoli in Woodside. She was a member of the Camellia Society and many other horticulture groups.

Edie had a strong intellectual bent, was a regular attendee at the San Francisco Opera, Symphony and Chamber Orchestra, and loved going to various small theater companies throughout the Bay Area. She was a voracious reader and collector of hundreds of books. She was a lifelong learner, taking continuing education courses at Stanford until her death.

Edie had a firm, expressive personality. You knew where Edie stood on all issues. Edie, however, also reveled in the beauty of life, gardens, flowers, art and of her adopted home state of California. She focused on the positive. She is survived by her children Stephen (Ellen), Roslyn Rubesin-Eigler (Donald) and Philip; her grandchildren Hillary (Eric Shapiro) and Jeffrey (Lauren Saul); and her brother Harold (Lois).

Private memorial service. Donations in memory of Edith can be made to the donor’s charity of choice.