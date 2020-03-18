Urban Adamah makes house call with produce for seniors

Lorelai Kude, a member of Aquarian Minyan in the East Bay, wondered what Urban Adamah, the Jewish urban farm in Berkeley, was doing with all of its fresh produce during the shelter-in-place order. She called the farm on March 16, and the next afternoon a volunteer, Nir Berenzovsky, arrived at her house with crates of rainbow chard.

“We’re taking care of between 30 and 40 households of elderly members,” Kude said. “They harvested it wearing gloves and masks, washed everything, bagged it and delivered it to my house, fully protected.”

A few members of the minyan, most of whom are in their 70s or older, came by to pick up some of the produce and distribute it to other members who live near them.

“They were enthusiastic and super-kind and generous,” Kude said. “We are blown away by their generosity.”