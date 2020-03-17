Here are the local Jewish organizations open and offering support

Today, residents in six Bay Area counties have begun following orders to limit all nonessential travel and stay in their homes for the next three weeks as public health officials work to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

While grocery stores, pharmacies and police and fire stations will remain in operation, as well as media outlets including J., so will a number of Jewish organizations offering critical services to Bay Area residents who are in need of food, counseling or other forms of help.

Are we missing any organizations providing essential services? Email gabriel@jweekly.com.

The S.F.-based Bay Area Jewish Healing Center, which provides spiritual care to those living with illness or caring for the ill, will remain open.

San Francisco-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services, which also serves the Peninsula, Marin and Sonoma counties, is offering delivery from its food bank, delivery of food and supplies to seniors, and counseling for families and adults. Click here for more information.

Jewish Family & Community Services East Bay is providing counseling and case management by phone or video conference, and meal delivery services to those in need. For delivery information, email kwinogura@jfcs-eastbay.org .

Shalom Bayit, a Berkeley-based center for domestic violence prevention, is still serving its clients. However, it is suspending public events and restricting nonessential people from its office.

Hebrew Free Loan in San Francisco is offering interest-free loans to those who are hurting financially in the crisis, whether from missing work, suffering small-business losses or dealing with health care costs. For more information, contact Aimee Gruber at (415) 546-9902.

Locations of Meals on Wheels in San Francisco, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, as well as in Castro Valley, Hayward, San Leandro, San Lorenzo and Diablo Region , are requesting younger volunteers. Meals on Wheels is considered an essential service under the “shelter in place” order.

Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley is still offering phone appointments for therapy clients and emergency food assistance for Holocaust survivors and isolated seniors.