Fighting coronavirus-induced racism with Chinatown food tour

Avital Tours, a local Jewish-owned food tour company is fighting back against the coronavirus with the one way they know how: food.

Founder Avital Ungar has developed a self-guided tour highlighting the best places to eat in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

“Many Chinese restaurants are getting hit hard, new restaurants and long-established institutions that have been around for generations,” said Ungar. “We can’t save the world, but what we can do is help by highlighting their amazing food.”

The coronavirus first appeared in China, which has led to racist avoidance of Chinese businesses in the U.S.

The three-hour tour includes nine stops and recommends dishes at each one. It also includes the history of the neighborhood. It can be downloaded here.