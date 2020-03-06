Lifecycles for the week of March 6, 2020

Births

Melissa and Jeff Blum of Brooklyn welcomed a daughter, Lucy Rae, born Dec. 16, 2019 at the Southampton Hospital in New York. Lucy weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz., and was 20 inches long. Big brother Wally, who turned 2 at the end of February, has a hard time with his L’s so he is calling her Sushi. Proud grandparents are Gayle and Michael Blum of Belvedere and Patty and Ed Kondak of East Marion, New York.

B’nai Mitzvah

Myles Bobrow

Son of Kim Mayer and Oscar Bobrow, Saturday, March 14 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Keli’i Chavinson

Son of Ginger Roehrig and Drew Chavinson, Saturday, March 7 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Oscar Davidorf

Son of Suzanne DiNubile and Bobby Davidorf, Saturday, March 7 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Mawell Fluhr

Son of Clair Fluhr and Jeff Fluhr, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Robert Gilbert

Son of Erica and Jeff Gilbert, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Shaya Gilden

Daughter of Alisa Gilden and Lisa Inman, Saturday, March 7 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sam Goldman

Son of Mara and Adam Goldman, Saturday, March 7 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Aiden Goldsztejn

Son of Debra Stein and Laurent Goldsztejn, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eli Wharton Krasnoff

Son of Elizabeth and Darell Krasnoff, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Leah Shoshana Makower

Daughter of Valerie and Dave Makover, Saturday, March 7 at Temple Beth Torah in Fremont.

Lydia Mitz

Daughter of Elizabeth Olson and Daniel Mitz, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Philippa Reading

Daughter of Michelle Mandel and Simon Reading, Saturday, March 7 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Jonah Baer Rossiter

Son of Ruth Ann Binder and Matt Rossiter, Saturday March 7 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Sam Silver

Son of Jennifer Jennings and Damon Silver, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Mason Spunt

Son of Sheri Spunt, Saturday, March 14 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.