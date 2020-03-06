Deaths for the week of March 6, 2020

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Clarence Goldfinger

April 15, 1923–Jan. 31, 2020

Clarence Stanford Goldfinger died peacefully on Jan. 31 at the age of 96 years. Claz, as he was known by his family and friends, was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Eleanore, and their daughter Susan (Jess). He is survived by his children, Avram (Deborah), Beverly (Michael) and David (Suzette), his eight grandchildren, Kevin, Michelle, Adin, Asher, Shana, Eric, Cameron and Olivia, along with eight great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his brother Alan (Shirley) and his niece Lynn.

Claz grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco and attended Lowell High School where he graduated in 1941. He was one of the thousands of people who walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on the day it opened. He received an MBA from Golden Gate University in Banking and Finance in 1979, having been honored by receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award. Claz had a long and very successful career in banking at Crocker National Bank, California Federal Bank and Wells Fargo Bank as Senior Vice President. He specialized in commerce real estate and was instrumental in developing parts of Santa Clara, where he lived since 1965. He loved his work and knew that he had accomplished much.

He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and active participant in local community organizations.

Claz was known for his sense of humor. Throughout his life, he could make everyone laugh. He had a strong commitment to exercise, including running for many years in the Bay to Breakers. He enjoyed playing bridge.

Claz will be missed by his family, friends and caregivers. Donation in his name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Faega Friedman

Nov. 8, 1928-Feb. 28, 2020

Faega Ruth Friedman died in her home on February 28, 2020 at the age of 91.

Faega was born in San Francisco on November 8, 1928, the only child of Sophie and Frank Rodin, Russian immigrants who moved to the City from Canada in the 1920s. She was a graduate of Castilleja School in Palo Alto, where she made lifelong friendships, and attended two years at Palos Verde Junior College. In 1950, she married Morton Wallace Friedman, an ophthalmologist from Iowa who joined her father’s practice. Together Faega and Wally had two daughters, Rickie Ann Baum (Richard) and Barbra Friedman (Doug Loudon).

A person of high standards and exquisite taste, Faega loved all things beautiful: her hometown of San Francisco, the Napa Valley, cut flowers, the gardens she created and the artwork she and Wally collected throughout their 64-year marriage. She enjoyed theater and opera and loved travel, especially during family vacations when she introduced her daughters to the outdoors and the grandeur of the National Parks. When younger, she was a remarkable athlete, excelling in golf and tennis. She and Wally were passionate supporters of San Francisco’s art museums, symphony and opera.

In addition to her daughters, Rickie Ann and Barbra, Faega is survived by her six grandchildren, Daniel Baum, Rachel Vranich, Dylan Loudon, Abigail Baum, Ethan Loudon, and Zach Baum, and her two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Louisa Vranich, all of whom she loved dearly.

Faega will be missed greatly by all who loved her.

Private funeral services were held at Home of Peace Cemetery in Colma. Contributions in Faega’s memory may be made to the Jewish Home and Senior Living Foundation of San Francisco.