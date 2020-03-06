Coronavirus: Bay Area Jewish groups cancel trips, services, other events

This story will be updated throughout the weekend as we learn more. If you have local coronavirus news tips, email gabriel@jweekly.com. Check here for our full coronavirus coverage.

A number of Bay Area Jewish institutions canceled or postponed events and services today in response to the growing threat of coronavirus. The most recent announcements appear at the top of the list below:

Temple Emanu-El in San Jose is cancelling all events through March 9, including Shabbat services and Purim activities. “The Temple Senior Staff and leadership will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any changes for future services and events,” an email to congregants said.

Kol Hadash, the Northern California Community for Humanistic Judaism in Berkeley, canceled its annual community seder scheduled for April 11. “As our community is predominantly senior, we felt it better to err on the side of caution,” President Alana Shindler said in an email.

Chabad of Fremont Jewish Center canceled a community trip to Israel scheduled for next week. “I believe that to postpone this trip until things calm down is the smart and responsible decision, yet it is still disappointing,” Rabbi Moshe Fuss said in an email to congregants.

Congregation Kol Tefillah in Santa Cruz canceled a March 15 concert with Robyn Helzner, a Washington, D.C.-based Jewish vocalist and storyteller.

The Reboot Ideas Festival, which was to be held in San Francisco March 26-29, has been postponed. Organizers said they are working on creating online content from some of the scheduled presenters.

Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto is canceling upcoming concerts, lectures and this weekend’s Purim celebrations. The organization did so at the direction of the Santa Clara County Health Department’s newly released guidelines, which recommended that organizations that primarily serve older people should cancel mass gatherings. Two overseas trips to Poland and Israel for the spring and summer are being rescheduled. Other programs at the OFJCC are not canceled, including their preschool, the Club J afterschool program, the Sports and Wellness Center and smaller classes.

Addison-Penzak JCC in Los Gatos is canceling any event that has 50 or more people for “a couple weeks out,” according to a spokesperson from the organization.

Ronald C. Wornick Wornick Jewish Day School in Foster City said two trips, one to Atlanta next week and another to Washington State at the end of March, were both canceled.

Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills canceled Shabbat services and a Torah study this weekend, in addition to a number of Purim parties. (The Friday service will be live-streamed here at 6:15 p.m. PST). The congregation also canceled an upcoming congregational trip to Israel and Greece. However, Bar Mitzvah service and Torah minyan on Saturday, as well as a Sunday program, are not canceled.

El Al canceled a flight to San Francisco and a number of European cities. Flights going to San Francisco were combined because of low passenger turnout, according to the Times of Israel.