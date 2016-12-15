Event listings: Public menorahs bring miracle of light to Bay Area

The eight nights of Hanukkah provide plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area for public celebration. Here’s a sampling. All events are free unless otherwise noted. To learn more visit http://www.chabad.org.

San Francisco

Saturday, Dec. 24

Union Square. Bill Graham Menorah first-night lighting at 7:30 p.m. Second-night lighting Dec. 25 is “Bill Graham Menorah Day” with local officials, musical performances, dreidel house, children’s activities starting at 2 p.m. and lighting at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Chabad of S.F. Continuing through eighth night on Dec. 31, times vary. http://www.billgrahammenorah.org

Monday, Dec. 26

JCCSF. Daily lightings through Dec. 30. With stories for children, sing-alongs and music by Jonathan Bayer. At JCCSF, 3200 California St. 4 p.m. storytime, 4:30 p.m. lighting and singing. http://www.jccsf.org/hanukkah

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Westfield Centre. “Chanukah Under the Dome.” Celebration with menorah lighting, sufganiyot, arts and crafts and live music by Isaac Zones. Sponsored by Chabad of Pacific Heights. Westfield shopping center, 4th floor, 865 Market St. 5 to 7 p.m. http://www.chabadsf.org

East Bay

Saturday, Dec. 24

Walnut Creek. “Chanukah on Ice.” Skate around a giant menorah to Jewish music. Kosher food concession, Chinese food available. Chabad of Contra Costa. At Walnut Creek on Ice, 1365 Civic Drive. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $15-$18. http://www.jewishcontracosta.com

Sunday, Dec. 25

Walnut Creek. Lighting of the largest menorah in Contra Costa County. Latkes, sufganiyot, family activities and Jewish blues by musician Saul Kaye. Chabad of Contra Costa. At 1275 Broadway Plaza. 4 to 6 p.m. http://www.underonetent.org/2016

Berkeley. Afikomen Judaica. Party celebrating Hanukkah and the 25th anniversary of the store. Menorah lighting, stories with Joel Ben-Izzy (author of “Dreidels on the Brain”), and music by Melita and Jen Miriam. At Afikomen Judaica, 3042 Claremont Ave. 2:30 to 5 p.m. Free. http://www.afikomen.com

Berkeley. “CommUNITY Menorah Lighting” led by Chabad of the East Bay. With free kosher latkes, menorah starter kits, dreidels, live music and balloon sculptures by Buki the Clown. In Gourmet Ghetto, Shattuck Avenue and Vine Street. 4:30 p.m. http://www.chabadberkeley.org

Oakland. Chabad of Oakland’s 11th annual lighting. With latkes, jelly doughnuts, and free menorahs and dreidels. At Lake Merritt Amphitheater, between 12th Street and 1st Avenue., Lake Merritt Blvd. 4:30 p.m. http://www.jewishoakland.org

Monday, Dec. 26

Alamo. Chabad of Contra Costa’s lighting of the grand menorah. With latkes, sufganiyot, crafts and live music. At Alamo Plaza, Danville Blvd. and Stone Valley Road. 5 p.m. http://www.jewishcontracosta.com

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Fremont. Chabad of Fremont’s fourth annual giant menorah lighting. With matzah ball face-painting, jelly doughnuts, selfie booth, and hot coffee and cocoa. Near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pacific Commons shopping center, 43484 Boscell Road. 5 to 6:30 p.m. http://www.chabadfremont.com

South Bay/Peninsula

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Burlingame. Hanukkah celebration with an ice sculpture menorah, real “snow,” food, crafts and a live performance by bluesman Saul Kaye. Sponsored by North Peninsula Chabad. At 240 Park Road, Burlingame. 6 to 7 p.m. http://www.chabadnp.com

Thursday, Dec. 29

Oshman Family JCC. Hanukkah celebration for families with menorah lighting, musical performances, arts and crafts for kids and a puppet show. At Stanford Shopping Center, Macy’s Plaza, Palo Alto. 5:30 to 8 p.m. http://www.paloaltojcc.org

Redwood City. Chabad MidPen’s seventh annual lighting. With latkes, doughnuts, arts and crafts and a live DJ. At Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway. 5:30 p.m. http://www.chabadmidpen.com

Friday, Dec. 30

Palo Alto. Congregation Etz Chayim’s “Flametacular” lighting with multiple menorahs (feel free to bring your own). Followed by a Shabbat service, a fried holiday food oneg and board games. At Congregation Etz Chayim, 4161 Alma, Palo Alto. 6:30 to 8 p.m., http://www.etzchayim.org

North Bay/Solano

Monday, Dec. 26

Santa Rosa. Sonoma County Chabad grand menorah lighting. With crafts, live music, kosher hot dogs and latkes. At Montgomery Village Court, 911 Village Court. 4 to 6 p.m. http://www.jewishsonoma.com

Vacaville. Eighth annual “Menorah on Main.” Arts and crafts, latkes, doughnuts, kids activities, the Bubble Man and music with Chabad of Solano. Followed by a procession to Chabad house for a Hanukkah party. Town Square, Main and Merchant streets. 5 p.m. http://www.jewishsolano.com

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Petaluma. Chabad of Petaluma’s “Chanukah at the River.” With 9-foot menorah, food, crafts, prizes, fire-juggling and magic show. At Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. North, 5 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP requested. http://www.jewishpetaluma.com/river

Healdsburg. Menorah lighting, live music and latkes with Sonoma County Chabad. Near Healdsburg Plaza at Oakville Grocery, 124 W. Matheson St. 5 p.m. http://www.jewishsonoma.com

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Fairfield. Seventh annual “Chanukah Wonderland Celebration” at Jelly Belly visitor center. Lighting of giant Jelly Belly-filled menorah, refreshments for sale, factory tour, wine tasting, live music and a magic show. Co-sponsored by Chabad of Solano County. At Jelly Belly, 1 Jelly Belly Lane. 4 to 7 p.m. http://www.jewishsolano.com

Novato. Chabad of Novato’s 10-foot menorah. With a raffle, live music and bubble show. At Whole Foods Market, 790 De Long Ave. 5 p.m. http://www.jewishnovato.com