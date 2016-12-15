Action Day to help Israel, local food banks

IsrAction Day, an international grassroots campaign that urges supporters of Israel to buy Israeli food products and donate them to local food banks, is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Dec. 19.

The campaign is coming to the United States this year after being launched three years ago by the Sussex Friends of Israel and North West Friends of Israel, two pro-Israel groups in the U.K.

Here, the action is being organized by the pro-Israel nonprofit StandWithUs.

The campaign also aims to fight the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, while at the same time support local communities by giving to the needy during the holiday season.

Organizers are urging participants to buy Israel-made products at stores such as Trader Joe’s, Berkeley Bowl, Oakland Kosher Foods, Mollie Stone’s, Safeway and Lucky supermarkets.

The purchases can then be dropped off at one of several locations, including Congregation Sinai (San Jose), Temple Beth Abraham (Oakland), Congregation Kol Shofar (Tiburon), Congregation Beth Sholom (San Francisco) and Congregation Beth Ami (Santa Rosa).

Officials with StandWithUs Northern California said they will donate purchases to the S.F.-Marin Food Bank and the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

For more details about IsrAction Day, visit http://www.israction.org. Go here more information and details about the campaign in the Bay Area or contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .