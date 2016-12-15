Still time to apply for Diller Teen Awards

The Helen Diller Family Foundation is accepting community nominations for the 2017 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards through Sunday, Dec. 18, while applications from individuals who self-nominate are due by Jan. 4.

The national awards recognize 15 Jewish teenagers annually who demonstrate leadership and spearhead social change. Up to five California teens and 10 from other communities will be granted awards of $36,000 each.

Nominees must be U.S. residents ages 13 to 19 and must self-identify as Jewish. Community service projects may benefit the general or Jewish community, with impact locally, nationally or worldwide.

The Diller Teen Awards began in the Bay Area in 2007. Since then, the program has given more than $3 million to 84 teens.

For information, go to http://www.dillerteenawards.org, or call (415) 512-6432.