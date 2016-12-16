opinion | Why planting more trees in Israel is a bad idea at this time

12/16/2016 at 12:51 PM
It’s a good idea. We need to plant more trees in Israel. This is our land and,this is our rights to do this. It’s important that we all supports Israel.Login to reply to this comment or post your own
In recent weeks, more than 1,700 brush fires across Israel have destroyed homes, vehicles and countless irreplaceable personal possessions. As a nation, we have also suffered severe damage to more than 32,000 acres of precious natural resources — woodlands, grasslands and protected parklands, as well as the planted forests and the flora and ground-dwelling fauna that once thrived there.
As the smoke clears, organizations and individuals from across the country and around the world are spearheading campaigns to help hundreds of Israeli families reconstruct their homes, restock their shelves and rebuild their lives. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the people of Israel would replant the forests that were burned.
“In the place of every tree that was blackened, another 10 green trees will bloom,” he declared.
While the sentiment is beautiful, ecology — the “facts in the ground,” if you will — dictates that the impulsive “plant, baby, plant” ideology commonly promoted by the Israeli government and the Jewish National Fund would only add insult to injury at this critical juncture. Put simply, replanting the forests would do irreversible damage to Israel’s already weakened ecosystem.
Having swapped countless trees for thousands of acres of scorched earth, the affected areas are in a very fragile ecological state. Disrupting it further by initiating tree-planting campaigns would be counterproductive at best. The reason, as explained to me in detail by our top ecologists at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, is twofold.
First, the destructive nature of the tree-planting process itself could do untold damage to the fragile soil. While most people who “donate trees” to Israel maintain the romanticized notion that small teams plant the trees by hand, the reality is that the process has “evolved” to become an industrial-style undertaking. Because so many of the trees and other plants that had been protecting the soil are now gone, the threats of severe soil erosion and runoff due to wind and rain are very serious. Tree-planting staff and vehicles entering the sensitive areas would erode the soil further, leading to unnecessary long-term damage.
Second, forests are capable of rejuvenating naturally, so planting additional trees would be redundant and harmful, with seedlings and saplings competing for nutrients and room to grow. As such, the rehabilitation process must rely on the natural renewal capabilities of the affected region based on the natural seed bank found in the ground itself, not on initiated tree planting.
Make no mistake: Being patient doesn’t mean sitting idle. We need to simultaneously launch a full-scale ecological survey to see how the affected areas are reacting naturally, and begin the development of buffer zones between human living areas and the previously wooded areas.
In the aftermath of forest fires, highly adaptive and “opportunistic” plants like pine trees begin to overwhelm the affected areas. Our biggest challenge is effectively diluting these young seedlings so they won’t develop and create a dense carpet of green cover. If we mobilize teams quickly, we can prevent this and create a less dense and more patchy and diverse vegetation cover. If we allow the pine trees to grow — or support campaigns to plant even more pine trees in the devastated areas — we will do great damage to the natural balance and set the stage for yet another wildfire, due to the species’ repeatedly proven high flammability.
The final stage of the healing process is education. In addition to promoting the information stated above, we must also make the Israeli public understand that the slow and natural regrowth of our Mediterranean shrubland and grassland is not a failure – it is what’s best for the land that we love. Though many well-intentioned Zionists might prefer the image of trees standing tall in a majestic Israeli forest, the truth is that the shrubland ecosystem is a high-value area for biodiversity and must be protected. In addition, Israel sorely needs more open spaces to mitigate its cycle of wildfires.
We can no longer afford to act first and ask questions later. We cannot blindly do whatever feels right without consulting the experts. We must find options that will enrich our biodiversity.
As winter sets in, it may be difficult to see that patience and planning is, in fact, the way forward. But when all the affected areas are green and lush this spring, we will all be happy that we stood our ground.
Jay Shofet is the director of partnerships and development at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, an environmental nonprofit organization. This essay was distributed by JTA.
12/16/2016 at 12:34 AM
Nature does not generate tree diversity. Quite the opposite. On our foggy coastlines redwood trees grow in many places to the exclusion of other kinds of trees. On our dry foothills oak trees grow and redwoods do not. In other places few trees but Douglas fir are seen. In deserts cacti are seen, not diversity.
Going on about diversity when nature itself develops local monocultures tells us that the person speaking is in love with saying ‘diversity’ because it is politically correct. It is however not botanically correct nor ecologically correct.
The ecologically correct way to repair the damage of a forest fire is to re-establish the mix of trees and other plants that developed naturally in that environment.
In Israel, we have only vague clues what the nature of the forests were before three thousand years of deforestation, farming, sheep and goat raising, and the consequent catastrophic loss of topsoil changed the ecology dramatically. We can judge that there were likely cedars rivaling those of Lebanon.
In addition to the deforestation and stripping away of the top soil, there has been significant climate change since Israel was last naturally forested in the time perhaps of the Davidic kingdom. It is generally thought that the climate of the Mediterranean is both drier and warmer than it was three millennia ago.
Which means in effect that there is no possibility of restoring the land to its natural tree cover because the soil that fostered it is gone and the climate it throve in is also gone.
What grows there for the next few hundred years until the top soil is restored must be what best serves the interest of the land and of the people.
Jay Shofet and his so-called “experts” propose the most mindlessly short-sighted measure possible. “Let’s not plant the trees that will bind the soil and prevent erosion for centuries to come because planting them might cause some minor short-term damage”. They propose instead to leave the burnt areas bare and unprotected against erosion and flooding, one assumes indefinitely.
This is so foolish and unconvincing an argument that one wonders if there are not other motives at work.
The implicit comparison of the Israeli government’s and the JNF’s intention to plant trees to Sarah Palin’s “drill, baby, drill” remark suggests what those motives might be. It would appear to be that whatever is proposed by one’s political opponents is ipso facto wrong to a certain kind of mindless partisan.
The interest of the land is to prevent further erosion and of the people to restore a landscape of beautiful forests.
It is in the interests of the whole society to not accept that terrorist arson be allowed to determine what the landscape of Israel will be.
Reforestation and afforestation is in the interests of the whole world. Forests are the lungs of the world. They take in global warming-causing CO2 and emit breathable O2.
Just as Israel is an exemplary world citizen in sending disaster relief teams all over the world, it should be an exemplary world citizen in fighting climate change.
Part of the reason the world is facing such a dire climatic future is that the human race in the past few thousand years has deforested most of the land surface of the planet.
We must fight both that trend and global warming by planting as many trees as possible everywhere in the world.
Why Israel? To quote the editor of that antisemitic rag ‘The Guardian’, “Because one has to start somewhere.”Login to reply to this comment or post your own