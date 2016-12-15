Health minister: Hold off on the sufganiyot

Israel’s health minister called on the public to “avoid” eating sufganiyot, “which are rich in fats.”

Yaakov Litzman of the haredi Orthodox United Torah Judaism party made the cautionary statement during a Dec. 11 conference to promote healthy eating, Ynet reported. “You can find alternatives for everything nowadays and there is no need for us to fatten our children with sufaganiyot, which are not in line with the principles of health and proper nutrition.”

Sufganiyot are deep fried doughnuts covered with powdered sugar, although variations include other fillings and toppings. In Israel, they are ubiquitous in the weeks leading up to the holiday, with bakeries frying them on the street and selling them fresh to passers-by.

Litzman didn’t rule out sufganiyot entirely, however. “You can eat them, of course, because it is part of the holiday’s customs,” he said, “but there are alternatives.” — jta