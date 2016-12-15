(Is It) Good for the Jews?  | Contaminated hummus, CNN chyrons

This week, on the “(Is It) Good for the Jews?” podcast…



Larry Rosen: OK, well, let’s talk about Jews. Because you know what I heard about Jews?

Eric Goldbrener: What did you hear about Jews?

LR: I heard that we’re people.

EG: Really?

LR: Well, sort of. Not everyone thinks so.

EG: We’re people, all right — people that control the media and the banks and …

LR: We might be golems.

EG: People who control the “Zionist Occupied Government” …

LR: Well, sure, there is that: the ZOG. We’ve got our hands all over that.

EG: What do you mean, “we might be golems”?

LR: That guy, the alt-right guy — Spencer, right? He said it. He said, “I’m not even sure if Jews are people. They might be a golem.” I’ve got to admit something here: I’m not even sure what the golem is. It’s a story, right?

EG: The golem? It’s like a little troll. That’s what I thought. A troll. Like little trolls that are supposed to protect the Jews from the bad guys.

LR: I have no idea.

EG: Some kind of mythical monster creature. I’m going to look it up.

LR: The Coen brothers, I think they did a movie with the golem in it. But, ah, according to Dickie Spencer, we’re not people. Nope. Which is disappointing, because I’ve spent the past 51 years that I was a person. I feel like a person. Do I resemble a person? You know, he might be right. I can’t speak for all of us, just me. I might not be a person. You’re looking it up now, aren’t you?

EG: Yes. The golem.

LR: If you know what the golem is, please send your input…

EG: It’s folklore.

LR: Folklore? Like a kabbalah thing? A mystical thing?

EG: Mystical, schmystical. It’s folklore. It’s superstition.

LR: Well, regardless, it might be us. We might not be people. But there is an upside to all of this.

EG: What’s that?

LR: It means we’re not Soylent Green either. Because Soylent Green is people.

EG: That’s a very good point. People or not, we certainly are getting a lot of attention these days.

LR: We are, but I have to say I remain skeptical of the attention suddenly paid to swastikas. Swastikas are showing up all over the place, and people are treating it like it’s a new thing.

EG: It’s all part of the desensitization going on. The symbols and language and behavior that once would have been cause for alarm are no longer alarming because they’re the new normal.

LR: Sure, but in the case of the swastika, I might call it re-sensitization. It’s not new. It shows up. UC Davis, I’m talking to you. But nobody noticed until last week.

EG: Let me tell you where this is all heading. This fits into a theory I espoused on an earlier show. There’s a split in the Jewish world between left and right. The left has gone far to the left, and the right has gone farther to the right. There’s no longer a singular Jewish political voice. It’s been schismed, split, and what you’re going to see is the far left closing the loop by pointing at the right and affirming the accusation that Zionism equals Nazism. The swastika will be the symbol, and it’ll be your far left Jewish friends pointing at Trump and Netanyahu and Putin and that alliance, and allying themselves with Hamas and Hezbollah, and…

LR: Well, here in the Twilight Lounge that doesn’t sound so crazy. They’ve been calling us Zionazis for a while.

EG: But Jews haven’t been saying it, not yet. “I’m a PEP! Progressive except Palestine!” That’s over. I’m already hearing it, from my Jewish friends who are on the right. They’re saying that the worst enemies of the Jewish people are progressive Jews.

LR: We do tend to shoot ourselves in the foot at times. It doesn’t help. What I’ve been saying is that one side wants us to leave and the other wants to get rid of the place we’d go. And meanwhile, we can’t even retreat into a nice bowl of Sabra hummus because it’s been recalled.

EG: That was the health scare thing with Sabra.

LR: You can get listeria. Not wisteria. That would be nice. Little flowers everywhere. Listeria. It’s not a mouthwash. It’s a bacterial infection. And I’m an enthusiastic consumer of Sabra hummus. I probably have listeria.

EG: Me too, but it happens. Remember Snapple? It was made out of the greatest stuff on earth. All it takes in a taint discovered in a plant. Someone gets sick, they have to recall the whole batch.

LR: 5,000 tons of hummus. And then what do they do with it? Like in Gaza, where they took a bunch of Hershey Kisses or Reese’s and set fire to it? Why would they do that?

EG: Terrible. It’s like living here. People giving out Brussels sprouts for Halloween. People taxing your candy. People think it’s immoral to have fun.

LR: You can have fun as long as I tell you what fun is — but at least we’re people.

EG: Right. We’re agreed on that.

LR: Some of us are.



Larry Rosen is a writer, husband, father and author of “The Rabbi Has Left the Building,” a memoir about his son’s bar mitzvah. Eric Goldbrener is a Libertarian, Zionist, atheist and autodidact technologist. They host the podcast “(Is It) Good for the Jews?”