Berkeley exhibition reveals many faces of Orthodox Jews at work
“Fruits of Our Labor,” a photo exhibit of Orthodox men and women at work, is on display in Berkeley through March.
The photographer began the project in 1996 while living in Chicago; it took him nearly five years to complete. After spending Shabbat with an Orthodox artist friend and her husband, he was drawn to the Jewish community. “Everyone supports one another and is so family-oriented,” he told J. in 2003.
“My exhibit gives Orthodox Jews the opportunity to share their experiences of working and living in a society of immense diversity, while maintaining the rituals and traditions of their faith,” he said.
“I had my own stereotypes. I never really thought there was so much diversity among the Orthodox in secular occupations.” — j. staff
