“Business as usual” at Foster City JCC after bomb scare

The Peninsula JCC in Foster City was open on Sunday July 3 after a bomb scare Saturday caused an emergency evacuation and the closing of the entire facility.

"Everything is business as usual today," said Laura Toller Gardner, the agency's chief marketing officer. "The pool is open and people are having fun."

On July 2 around 9 a.m., Foster City police received a phone call with a bomb threat regarding the PJCC. Following safety protocol, the JCC evacuated the building while Foster City police and San Mateo sheriffs searched the campus, including the Wornick Jewish Day School. No bomb was discovered, but the JCC and school remained closed for the rest of the day.

As of Sunday afternoon, the JCC had not received any further details from the police, according to Gardner. The campus was open for its regular Sunday hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. "We are grateful to our community, and to our local law enforcement agencies for their timely and thorough response," she said.