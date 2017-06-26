Local agency a plaintiff in Muslim ban Supreme Court case

Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay is a plaintiff in a case challenging President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, a case the Supreme Court has just agreed to review.

On June 26, the court said it would hear the appeals of two cases that had resulted from the January travel ban, which aimed to keep citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

The high court agreed to stay parts of rulings that had blocked the ban from being enforced. The partial stay means that foreigners with no U.S. ties could be prohibited from entering the country, but those with ties such as through business or personal relationships would remain unaffected, The New York Times reported. Those who had been to the country previously also could enter.

The Jewish resettlement agency HIAS and the Anti-Defamation League decried the court’s decision to allow parts of the travel ban to be enforced.

HIAS — formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society — is also among the plaintiffs suing Trump in one of the cases the Supreme Court agreed to take on. It called the announcement “mixed news” in a statement, praising it for limiting some of the executive order’s reach but criticizing the court for partially allowing the executive order to be enforced.

This order will have a tragic toll on those who have fled for their lives and played by our rules to find refuge in the United States.

“HIAS welcomes the ruling as an affirmation that the president does not have unfettered unchecked authority to bar refugees from the United States without evidence to justify such action,” said the group’s CEO and president, Mark Hetfield. “We also welcome the ruling as confirmation that there are limits to the president’s ability to bar non-citizens from the United States based on unsubstantiated presumptions relating only to their nation of birth.”

He continued: “We are very disappointed, however, that others will be arbitrarily excluded. Certainly in the case of refugees, this order will have a tragic toll on those who have fled for their lives and played by our rules to find refuge in the United States.”

HIAS was founded in the 1880s as a resource for newly arrived Jewish immigrants.

Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay, which works with refugees in the Bay Area, is a plaintiff in Al-Mowafak v. Trump, which is challenging the Muslim ban in the district court for the Northern District of California.

“We joined this legal challenge to protect the ability of refugees we work with to enter and obtain protection in the United States, and we will continue to do everything we can to serve these individuals,” Avi Rose, executive director of JFCS, said in a press release put out by the ACLU, which is representing plaintiffs in the case.