Lifecycles for the week of May 26, 2017

B’nai Mitzvah
Brandon Axton
Son of Eric and Carol Axton, Saturday, June 3 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.
Casey Braff
Daughter of Maggie Braff and Mitch Braff, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Jacob Camras
Son of Fee and Michael Camras, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.
Joshua Camras
Son of Fee and Michael Camras, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.
Rachel Fingerman
Daughter of Karen and Adam Fingerman, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.
Samantha Friedland
Daughter of Rachel and Andrew Friedland, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.
Shira Futornick
Daughter of Michelle and William Futornick, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.
Talia Garson
Daughter of Jamie and Jonathan Garson, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.
Lucy Joan Ginis
Daughter of Hillary Fox and Robert Ginis, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.
Rachel Hokkanen
Daughter of Nicole Silverman and Gary Hokkanen, Saturday, June 3 at Kehilla Community Synagogue in Piedmont.
Seth Kline
Son of Caren and Rich Kline, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.
Sadie Leonard
Daughter of Naomi and Rob Leonard, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Hailee Mia Yasmin McKinnis
Daughter of Olivia Cerda, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Kalanit Kohn
Daughter of Deborah Stachel and Rabbi Daniel Kohn, Monday, May 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Reuven Kohn
Son of Deborah Stachel and Rabbi Daniel Kohn, Monday, May 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Miriam Levine
Daughter of Jennifer Levine and Robert Levine, Saturday, June 3 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Laila Maidenberg
Daughter of Eve and Joseph Maidenberg, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.
Jennifer “Jenna” Paige Miller
Daughter of Beth and Steven Miller, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Gabriel Patt
Son of Colette Patt, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.
Adam Pearlman
Son of Joy and Zack Pearlman, Saturday, June 3 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.
Daniel Pikovskiy
Son of John Pikovskiy and Irina Kagan, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.
Stephanie Popp
Daughter of Nancy and Randy Popp, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Kol Emeth in San Francisco
Alana Rosen
Daughter of Betsy and Marc Rosen, Saturday, June 3 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.
Sophia Smulewitz
Daughter of Moji David and Steven Smulewitz, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.
Almarah Urman
Daughter of Cyndi and Scott Urman, Saturday, May 27 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.
Mira Vestel
Daughter of Leora and Michael Vestel, Saturday, May 27 at Or Shalom Jewish Community, San Francisco.
Alexa Michelle
Weinstein Daughter of Andie and Marc Weinstein, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.
Ilenia Willmert
Daughter of Marlo Cohen and Peter Willmert, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.
Emily Witeck
Daughter of Nancy and Dan Witeck, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.
Zachary Witeck
Son of Nancy and Dan Witeck, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.