Lifecycles for the week of May 26, 2017

B’nai Mitzvah

Brandon Axton

Son of Eric and Carol Axton, Saturday, June 3 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Casey Braff

Daughter of Maggie Braff and Mitch Braff, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jacob Camras

Son of Fee and Michael Camras, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Joshua Camras

Son of Fee and Michael Camras, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Rachel Fingerman

Daughter of Karen and Adam Fingerman, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Samantha Friedland

Daughter of Rachel and Andrew Friedland, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Shira Futornick

Daughter of Michelle and William Futornick, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Talia Garson

Daughter of Jamie and Jonathan Garson, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Lucy Joan Ginis

Daughter of Hillary Fox and Robert Ginis, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon.

Rachel Hokkanen

Daughter of Nicole Silverman and Gary Hokkanen, Saturday, June 3 at Kehilla Community Synagogue in Piedmont.

Seth Kline

Son of Caren and Rich Kline, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sadie Leonard

Daughter of Naomi and Rob Leonard, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Hailee Mia Yasmin McKinnis

Daughter of Olivia Cerda, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Kalanit Kohn

Daughter of Deborah Stachel and Rabbi Daniel Kohn, Monday, May 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Reuven Kohn

Son of Deborah Stachel and Rabbi Daniel Kohn, Monday, May 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Miriam Levine

Daughter of Jennifer Levine and Robert Levine, Saturday, June 3 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Laila Maidenberg

Daughter of Eve and Joseph Maidenberg, Saturday, May 27 at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Jennifer “Jenna” Paige Miller

Daughter of Beth and Steven Miller, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Gabriel Patt

Son of Colette Patt, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Adam Pearlman

Son of Joy and Zack Pearlman, Saturday, June 3 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Daniel Pikovskiy

Son of John Pikovskiy and Irina Kagan, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

Stephanie Popp

Daughter of Nancy and Randy Popp, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Kol Emeth in San Francisco

Alana Rosen

Daughter of Betsy and Marc Rosen, Saturday, June 3 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Sophia Smulewitz

Daughter of Moji David and Steven Smulewitz, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Almarah Urman

Daughter of Cyndi and Scott Urman, Saturday, May 27 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Mira Vestel

Daughter of Leora and Michael Vestel, Saturday, May 27 at Or Shalom Jewish Community, San Francisco.

Alexa Michelle

Weinstein Daughter of Andie and Marc Weinstein, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Ilenia Willmert

Daughter of Marlo Cohen and Peter Willmert, Saturday, June 3 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Emily Witeck

Daughter of Nancy and Dan Witeck, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Zachary Witeck

Son of Nancy and Dan Witeck, Saturday, May 27 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.