Deaths for the week of May 26, 2017

Harold M. Altschuler

July 9, 1926–­March 13, 2017

Harold died peacefully at home in Brentwood, California, at the age of 90, apparently while taking a nap.

Harold was a native San Franciscan who loved the Bay Area and all that it had to offer. He grew up in San Francisco, and after high school graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Force. Following his service he attended UC Berkeley, where he received his degree in wildlife conservation. He then returned to San Francisco and embarked on a long career with Southern Pacific, where he worked as a claims adjuster. He enjoyed his work immensely and took pride in being precise and thorough in his client relations and communications; he recently lamented the fact that “no one writes personal letters anymore.”

His active retirement years were spent in Oakley, where he enjoyed boating on the Delta. Later he moved to a retirement community in Brentwood, maintaining his own home until moving into assisted-living just one month prior to his death.

Harold was an avid bowler for many years, participating in tournaments on a Southern Pacific Team. He was also a self-described “putterer” who could fix anything and loved taking things apart and figuring out how they worked. He quietly pursued a variety of interests, and he always hoped he could learn to better utilize the internet to research many diverse topics.

Harold’s Jewish roots were of tremendous importance to him, and one of the highlights of his life was a trip to Israel with his beloved older sister Ruth, who predeceased him. He was very proud of his Russian father, who volunteered with the British Army in World War I in order to participate in the effort to defeat the Ottomans and develop a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Harold was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his niece, Elaine Carlitz (John), his nephew, Steve Carlitz (Carol), and his lifelong friends Bill Calvert of Daly City, Norma Bales of Eugene, Oregon, and Craig and Sheri Calvert of South San Francisco.

Funeral services were held at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma, where Harold was laid to rest on March 16, 2017. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to one of Harold’s favorite charities: The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, #100, Arlington, VA 22203, or www.nature.org.

Joyce Elaine Rosenberg Barnett passed away on May 21, 2017 in San Francisco. She was 84.

Joyce enjoyed a colorful life that began in Yonkers, New York. Born to Romanian parents, Octave and Shirley Rosenberg, she was the precocious big sister to Franklin, her supportive lifelong sibling. Joyce sparkled with a joie de vivre. She earned a B.A. in English at Brandeis University and spent summers waiting tables in Catskill Mountains resorts. After college, she worked for impresario Saul Hurok, bringing international arts to New York City such as the Bolshoi Ballet.

Joyce relocated to Los Angeles, married Robert Barnett and had two children. The family moved to the Bay Area where Joyce became an elementary school teacher, which gave her immense pleasure.

Light and lively, Joyce biked solo around the world for a sabbatical in her 50s. Danced tango in Argentina in her 60s. Climbed Machu Picchu’s highest peak in her 70s. And in her 80s was energized by African safaris and hiking adventures. She was a member of the Travelers’ Century Club for people who’ve been to over 100 countries. Joyce traveled in color-coordinated style, with an efficiently packed carry-on suitcase.

Joyce appreciated classical to modern art. She attended yoga and strength-building classes to stay fit for museum-going worldwide. Joyce formed special bonds with her Presidio walking friends and Channa’s international folk dancers, where gossip centered on arts, food and stimulating activities. Her favorite fruits were Japanese persimmons and raspberries. Her favorite potluck dish: vegetarian chopped liver.

Joyce volunteered with the San Francisco Ballet, Symphony and Opera. She was a benefactor to young artists. A member of the Opera Guild and Wagner Ring Society, she traveled the world to see Ring cycles. She participated in local opera productions as a supernumerary and pre-production light walker. She met luminaries like Placido Domingo.

Joyce Barnett is survived by her brother Franklin Rosenberg, children Donna Barnett and Ethan Barnett, grandsons Andrew and Sam Barnett, ex-husband Robert Barnett and countless friends who admired her spunk, sense of style and beauty and compassion. She will be dearly missed.

The family is grateful to Coming Home Hospice and its staff that ensured Joyce’s last days were comfortable. Remembrances to Coming Home Hospice, 115 Diamond St., San Francisco, CA 94114.

Jonas Waxman was born in San Francisco on Oct. 31, 1920, to Annie Fishkin and Benjamin Waxman. He graduated from Lowell High School and earned his teaching credentials from San Francisco State. In 1944 Jonas enlisted in the United States Army and served as a private in the 32nd division while stationed in the Philippines during World War II.

After his Army service, he moved to Oakland. While pursuing his career in education, he met a fellow teacher, Betty Bispo, in the late 1950s. Betty would become his lifelong partner of 55+ years. As his career progressed he became principal in the Oakland School District presiding over Garfield Elementary School, Burckhalter Elementary School and John Swett Elementary School before retiring at the young age of 55.

Jonas had a wide range of interests, from collecting and selling Singer cars to reading restaurant reviews and dining around town to writing letters and columns on numerous public interest topics. And he loved to travel.

Jonas and Betty traveled extensively throughout Europe and parts of South America. They especially enjoyed their travels to Portugal, visiting twice a year for the last 15 years.

Jonas is preceded in death by his parents, his longtime friends Frank and Lucille Granucci, Bill Aston, Henry Wolf, John Sansone and his godson Anthony Granucci. He is survived by his loving partner Betty Bispo, his cousin Robert T. Rosen, M.D. and many friends.

He is interred at the Home of Eternity in Oakland, California. If you would like to make a donation in Jonas’ honor please choose an organization of your choice or consider supporting Hospice of the East Bay in Pleasant Hill, California.

Patricia Louise Wolfe — Patty — passed away peacefully in her home in San Rafael, California, on May 17, 2017.

Daughter of Bernard and Beverly Wolfe, Patty earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford and a master’s from Santa Clara University. Patty was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Wolfe, and her parents. She is survived by brother Randy Wolfe of Corvallis, Oregon, nieces Tammy Ryan of Boston and Jessica Wolfe of San Francisco, and nephew Nick Wolfe of San Diego, California.

Patty’s beloved bichon, Mina, was adopted by loving neighbors as Patty had wished.

An accomplished professional singer, Patty performed on cruise ships, in clubs, in musical theater, with Threshold Choir, and with Marin Symphony Chorus. Patty courageously produced her last CD “Infinite Blessings,” celebrating her Jewish heritage, during her final months.

Patty was an active member of the Marin Evening Rotary Club. She was a major donor to the Rotary Foundation and to the Jewish Federation.

A celebration of her bold, bright spirit and beautiful voice will be held on Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at Temple Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.