Answers to fifth Passover question: What can I eat?

Eight days of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks with no reaching for convenience foods, bakery treats or take-out menus? Sometimes I feel the true miracle of Passover is that I ever get out of the kitchen.

To cut down on a bit of the work, I’ve developed some strategies and standby dishes. This year I have two versatile Passover recipes to share, one based on a family favorite.

Amazing Matzah Granola evolved from the granola that my husband makes year-round. It works well as a breakfast, snack or dessert. Try making blintzes, filled crêpes, soup noodles and even egg rolls out of the gluten-free No-Flip Pesach Crêpes from “Perfect for Pesach: Passover Recipes You’ll Want to Make All Year” by Naomi Nachman. The book, published this month by ArtScroll Shaar Press, is packed with answers to that eternal Passover question: “What can I eat?”

Amazing Matzah Granola

Makes about 5 cups

5 sheets of matzah

½ cup raw walnut pieces

½ cup raw whole almonds

1 Tbs. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. salt

¼ cup vegetable or safflower oil

¼ cup honey (see note)

1 cup raisins

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Crumble the matzah into ½-inch pieces into large bowl, about 3 cups. It’s OK if some bits are larger or smaller. Mix with walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Stir in oil and honey. Spread out in single layer on rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully stir. Make sure the mixture is spread out in single layer again. Return to oven. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool in pan, stirring to break up any clumps. Once cool, stir in raisins and store in airtight container.

Eat the granola with milk or yogurt, use it as an ice cream topping, or use it to make layered parfaits with fruit and ice cream or yogurt. Or just eat it straight as a snack.

Note: Honey should be liquid. If necessary, carefully warm jar in simmering water until liquid. Using ¼ cup makes a slightly sweet granola. Add another ¼ cup for a sweeter version.

No-Flip Pesach Crêpes

Makes 12 Crêpes

Adapted from “Perfect for Pesach” by Naomi Nachman

12 large eggs

6 Tbs. potato starch

1 tsp. salt

1 cup water

Nonstick cooking spray or oil

Combine eggs, starch, salt and water in medium bowl and beat well (Nachman recommends an electric hand mixer). Heat 9-inch frying or crêpe pan over medium heat. (She recommends nonstick, but I had good luck with a well-greased regular fry pan and an omelet pan.) Coat pan with cooking spray or oil. Pour 1/3 cup of batter into pan. Gently swirl pan to make sure bottom is covered with an even, thin layer of batter. Cook until top is just set (no longer wet or tacky) and crêpe is cooked through (the edges should be beginning to pull away from the sides of the pan). Remove crêpe from pan; a gentle nudge underneath with a thin metal spatula may be needed if not using a nonstick pan. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan again between crêpes.

Stack finished crêpes between layers of parchment paper. If making ahead, keep crêpes between parchment paper, wrap airtight and freeze. Defrost before using.

To make blintzes: Place crêpes browned side up. Place filling on top and fold and fry as usual. Nachman stuffs hers with savory egg roll fillings.

To make filled crêpes: Place crêpes browned side down. Place filling on top and fold or roll.

To make soup noodles: Tightly roll 2 to 3 crêpes at a time and cut into ¼-inch strips.