ongoing

“A Look at Jewish Camps Through Pens and a Lens.” Bay Area Jewish camp photos by Joyce Goldschmid. Through Aug. 30. At Peninsula JCC, 800 Foster City Blvd., Foster City. Free. www.pjcc.org.

“All About Books: Artists’ Books.” Through Aug. 1. At BJE Jewish Community Library, 1835 Ellis St., S.F. Free. (415) 567-3327.

“Custom and Costume: A Look at Jewish Dress.” Through Sept. 20. At the Jewish Heritage Museum, Reutlinger Community for Jewish Living, 4000 Camino Tassajara, Danville. www.rcjl.org.

“GertrudeandAlice: 100 Years, 100 Roses.” Images celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gertrude Stein meeting Alice B. Toklas. Through Aug. 31. At Katz Snyder Gallery, JCC of San Francisco, 3200 California St., S.F. Free. www.jccsf.org.

“Inner Memories/Outer Impressions” by Stan Cohen. At the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, 101 Eighth St., Oakland. Through Aug. 31. www.mtc.ca.gov.

“Revisions, Amy Berk: Recoverings” through Aug. 19; and “Studio Man Ray,” photos by Ira Nowinski through Aug. 5 at Judah L. Magnes Museum, 2911 Russell St., Berkeley. $4-$6. Free family day, Sunday, July 8 at 11 a.m. (510) 549-6950.

“Pedestrian Sightings: Tel Aviv, November 2006.” Photographs by Rabbi Bernie Robinson. Through September. At Congregation Kol Shofar, 215 Blackfield Drive, Tiburon.

“Remembrance and Hope.” Paintings by Chris Ranes. Through July 29. At Elizabeth S. and Alvin I. Fine Museum, Congregation Emanu-El, 2 Lake St., S.F. Free (415) 751-2535.